Several people lose their lives in Erongo

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-The police in Erongo Region are investigating the murder of a 31-year-old man who was killed in Karibib last Saturday evening.

The deceased, Rodney Nowateb, was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen by a 36-year-old suspect following a heated quarrel.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the two reportedly argued in front of Wilson shop on Saturday.

The quarrel eventually led to a fight between the two, with the suspect stabbing the deceased with a sharp object in the abdomen, resulting in death.

The deceased initially lost consciousness at the scene and was rushed to the Usab Health Centre where he died from his injuries.

The suspect was also treated at the health centre as he was hit with an empty bottle on his head by the deceased.

He will make his first court appearance on a charge of murder in the Karibib Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, three persons died in road accidents in Erongo while several others sustained serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Walvis Bay died on the spot when a microbus he was driving left the road and overturned about three kilometres outside Walvis Bay.

He was travelling with six other occupants when he lost control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn, close to the old Walvis Bay roadblock.

His passengers aged between 23 and 43 years old sustained serious to minor injuries and were taken to Walvis Bay State Hospital and Welwitschia Hospital respectively for medical treatment.





