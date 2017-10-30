Otniel Hembapu scoops Golden Pen award

One for the team… New Era newspaper sports journalist Otniel Hembapu scooped the prestigious Golden Pen award at the MTC/NSC Namibia Sport Awards held in the capital on Friday. Hembapu was awarded as Namibia’s Sport Journalist of the Year for 2017 during a glittering awards ceremony at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino. A protégé of the sports writing doyen himself Carlos Kambaekwa, Hembapu has written some outstanding investigative articles and his work equally demonstrated great maturity in terms of informing and educating the nation about the many successes government has achieved in uplifting and empowering the masses through various sports for development programmes, while also positively highlighting the challenges. In the picture, Hembapu (right) is seen here sharing a light moment on stage with Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) Chief Executive Officer Isack Hamata after receiving his Golden Pen award.