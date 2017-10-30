NEWS JUST IN: Boxer Shihepo arrested over deadly Okahandja accident

Maria Amakali

Namibia’s former WBO African middleweight champion Wilbeforce Shihepo, 34, was identified as the alleged runaway driver of the grey metallic Jaguar vehicle that was involved in a fatal road accident that claimed two lives on Saturday night. He was denied bail during his first court appearance in Okahandja Magistrate’s Court court today.

Shihepo is said to have caused the gruesome accident in which Likius Petrus and Toivo Linda Teopolina Nghipoyoonda lost thier lives on Saturday.

The boxer is facing a charge of culpable homicide, operating an unroadworthy vehicle, failure to render assistance to injured persons, failure to ascertain the extent of damages after an accident, and failure to ascertain the nature and extent of the injuries sustained by a person after an accident. Shihepo will make his next appearance in court on November 27, 2017.