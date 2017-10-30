Geingob hands over 243 houses at Walvis

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay

President Hage Geingob’s continuous quest to provide decent and affordable houses for all Namibians is paying off, as on Friday he handed over 243 newly completed low-cost houses for occupancy.

Geingob handed over houses at Walvis Bay.

The houses were constructed through a smart partnership between the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, the Walvis Bay Municipality and 42 contractors under the mass urban land servicing project launched in 2015 by the president in Windhoek, Oshakati and Walvis Bay.

So far 243 houses were constructed in Walvis Bay of which 169 are already occupied.

The construction of another 500 has already started at the town. They are all part of the 900 houses that are to be built on serviced erven in Kuisebmond Extension 5.

Funding of land services was done by the ministry while the private sector financed the construction done by local contractors, which started in November last year.

The houses range in price from N$380,000 for a two-bedroom to N$480,000 for a four-room house.

“This is a showcase of Harambee in action. It is pleasing to note that a single intervention or project such as the mass urban land servicing project is able to address several of our developmental objectives. Now Let us join efforts to address national challenges. What we have seen today here in Walvis Bay must happen in all other towns,” said an elated Geingob.

Geingob also urged the Shack Dwellers Federation at Walvis Bay to start with the construction of their houses and award them to beneficiaries. The federation received 1,000 plots from the municipality.

Geingob explained that the nation is faced with poor sanitation and a lack of proper housing, hence more concerted efforts are required from both the government and the private sector to address these challenges.

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Sophia Shaningwa, who briefed the president on the construction of the houses, said it is very important that Namibians hold hands and continue looking for ways to deliver affordable housing.

“We have delivered on our assignment – we are therefore proud today to hand over the houses to the president to give to the people,” she said.

