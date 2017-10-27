Tigers ready to prove its mettle – Kakuva … bumper league action this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions Tigers football club mentor Luckey Kakuva has brushed aside any lingering doubts about his players’ mental and physical readiness, saying his charges are well prepared and ready to burst out of the starting blocks.

The defending champions were not part of the league’s opening round of matches after they cold-shouldered their two opening fixtures, citing operational and technical issues for their refusal to honour their matches as well as register their players with the league.

But according to Kakuva, the matter is now water under the bridge as ‘Ingwenyama’ fully registered all their players this week and have also been hard at work training in preparation for this weekend’s round of matches.

Having forfeited points last weekend as a result of their no-show, Kakuva says they are ready to make up for the lost points and his charges are well aware of what is expected of them going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Tigers will travel to Gobabis to confront in-form league newcomers Young African tomorrow at the town’s Legare Stadium.

Judging from Young African’s impressive overall match fitness, great coordination and teamwork amongst its players, Tigers will be faced with a tough assignment in collecting maximum points against the Gobabis outfit, who have in recent times proven to be serious giant killers.

Despite their ‘newcomers’ tag, Young African appears to be a force to be reckoned with and if their current showing is anything to go by, a fierce battle should be expected at the Legare Stadium tomorrow. But Tigers are the defending champions and are thus under pressure to perform and bag that much needed win.

As coach Kakuva puts it: “We are the league defending champions, so it is very important for us to collect maximum points against Young African tomorrow. I’m confident we can do it as my boys are ready for the task at hand. Mentally and morally, I have to say I’m quite happy with the team’s readiness and it should be no problem winning at Gobabis. As we all know, the boys are still a bit rusty, so we want to take it one match at a time and not rush them too much.”

On Sunday, Tigers will return to the capital to confront another daunting task when they face Black Africa at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. It will be another tough assignment for Kakuva, as he will have to deal with a wounded Black Africa outfit, which lost 1-3 against Tura Magic on Wednesday.

Full Weekend Fixtures:

Friday, 27 October 2017

African Stars vs Citizens (Sam Nujoma Stadium 20h00)

Saturday, 28 October 2017

Civics vs Unam FC (Sam Nujoma Stadium 17h00)

Orlando Pirates vs Rundu Chiefs FC (Sam Nujoma Stadium 19h00)

Chief Santos vs Blue Waters (Oscar Norich Stadium 15h00)

Young Chiefs vs Eleven Arrows (Oshakati Independence Stadium 15h00)

Young African vs Tigers (Legare Stadium 15h00)

Life Fighters vs Mighty Gunners (Mokati Stadium 15h00)

Sunday, 29 October 2017

Orlando Pirates vs Mighty Gunners (Sam Nujoma Stadium 16h00)

Black Africa vs Tigers (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 18h00)

Young Chiefs vs Blue Waters (Oshakati Independence Stadium 15h00)

Chief Santos vs Eleven Arrows (Oscar Norich Stadium 15h00)

Young African vs Tura Magic (Legare Stadium 15h00)

Life Fighters vs Rundu Chiefs (Mokati Stadium 15h00)