Thoughts on the sex education manual

The [Comprehensive Sex Education] manual normalises concurrent partnerships and the use of sex toys. The manual also states that abortion is a right and that it should be legal in every country. Any good Christian parent should be alarmed about their nine-year-old being taught such things, because the manual says the material is appropriate for kids from the age of nine. If anything, this new programme is going to sexualise kids from a young age.

Ujandja Tjikuzu Veii