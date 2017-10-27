Star of the Week: Dundee Precious Metals and the Bank of Namibia (BoN)

Our Stars of the Week are Dundee Precious Metals and the Bank of Namibia (BoN), who were both selected as Best Companies To Work in 2017 by Deloitte this week. Dundee Precious Metal was selected Best Company to Work in the category large companies with over 500 employees, while Bank of Namibia won Best Company to Work For in the category for companies with less than 500 employees.

Runners up in the large company category were Trusto Group Holdings in second place and Agra in third position. Second and third place in the small and medium company category were Namibia Institute of Pathology and Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), respectively.

Deloitte’s Best Company to Work for Survey, also known as the Best Company Survey, which measures employee experience, has in the past year undergone a rejuvenation, incorporating smart analytics coupled with best practice research methodologies to deliver a diagnostic tool for organisation to measure year-on-year attributes, which influence employee engagement and attraction to an organisation.

The key objective of the best company survey is to enable an organisation to identify what attracts and motivates individuals within the workplace and how this impacts on productivity or engagement levels. The survey output provides an organisation with the key elements of how employees experience the culture of organisation and how this impacts or influences employees.