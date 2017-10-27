Rape cases on increase – Shikwambi

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Namibian women and men are being urged to control their emotions, sexual desires and needs, as the crime of rape is a violation of human dignity and rights, according to Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

Shikwambi was making reference to cases of rape that seem to be on the rise. She said this week alone six cases of sexual violence against woman were opened.

“Namibian women and men need to start controlling their emotions and sexual desires and needs. These gruesome acts of violence affect the future of the victims and how they wish to pursue relationships with others,” she said.

The gruesome act of rape is in most instances committed in our homes where the victims are supposed to be safe and protected, Shikwambi noted, adding that these acts of violence are often committed by people known to the victims, such as a father, cousin, family member, cattle herder, etc.

“The culprits try and cultivate the trust of their victims over time, which makes it easier to lure and take advantage of them in a gruesome manner,” said Shikwambi.

She noted that women are not the only ones who become victims of rape; men too are falling prey to sexual predators.

“Sometimes because of men’s egos they tend to not report such cases to the police, which leaves them to suffer in silence. We need to encourage men to report such cases for them to receive the needed help,” Shikwambi advised.

One of the cases reported recently involves two men who repeatedly sexually violated a 14-year-old girl. A 21 and 71-year-old man are said to have raped the minor on two separate occasions at their homestead in Okapika Village, Oshifo.

The two men have since been arrested and are due to make an appearance in court shortly.

“Rape is an act of gender-based violence, a serious offence and it’s a violation of someone’s rights. The gruesome act is traumatic, especially to minors who are not sexually active,” Shikwambi explained.

In two separate incidents, two mentally challenged women fell prey to sexual predators while they were walking home. A 26-year-old from Ondjaba village, Oshivelo and a resident from Omugulugoonime village in Omuntele (age unknown) were both ambushed and forced to the ground by two men.

Two further cases involving minors were reported this week, with a 13-year-old girl, a mentally disturbed Angolan national, reportedlu sexually violated by 38-year-old male at Epupa Falls location in the Epupa Constituency on Sunday.