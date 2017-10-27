NFA fined N$71,000 by CAF for hooliganism

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has been slapped with a U$5,000 (about N$71,000 at current exchange rate) fine by the Confederation of African Footfall (CAF) for the unsporting and offensive behaviour by Brave Warriors fans during Namibia’s 2-0 win over Comoros in their 2018 CHAN qualifier in Windhoek.

NFA secretary-general Barry Rukoro confirmed the fine and called on the public to refrain from such behaviour in future. “We again appeal to the supporters to do away with this kind of behaviour. We all know that the association does not have enough funds and now we have to pay for such unnecessary costs that should not be brought about at all. Let us find other ways of celebrating and supporting the team. The team needs our support but it must be orderly and civilized and throwing objects is not the way to go at all,” a disappointed Rukoro said. In arriving at their decision, the CAF Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Raymond Hack from South Africa and members Ahmed Megahed (Egypt) and Jean Mulindahabi (Rwanda), inferred from the match reports, which indicated that at the 60th minute cans were thrown onto the pitch, that the lives of players were endangered.

At the end of the match the Namibian fans also invaded the pitch to celebrate the victory of their team.

The committee thus considered Article 82, “Principles of Conduct” of the CAF Disciplinary Code, which stipulates: National associations, clubs, officials and members, as well as their players, shall respect the principles of loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship. Article 83 “Responsibility” para 1 and 2 of CAF Disciplinary Code stipulates:

“1. National associations, clubs and officials are responsible for ensuring that the game is not brought into disrepute in anyway whatsoever by the conduct of their players, officials, members, supporters and any other persons exercising a function at a match at the request of the association or club. (2). The host association or club is responsible for order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after the match. It is liable for incidents of any kind, and can be rendered subject to disciplinary measures.”