Music fest rocks city

Donna Collins

Swakopmund-“Rock and roll never dies” say a long list of musicians who started their journey on the road to living out their passion for this particular music genre.

Judging by the line-up of 23 incredible local bands and acoustic acts taking part in this weekend’s Take Note Music Festival, Windhoek is going to be shaking its hips and revelling in a feast of non-stop live music.

The organisers got the ball rolling last year and have now brought back the two-day event by popular demand.

It promises great vibes and a medley of music genres, including blues, rock, jazz, folk, swing and late-night electro beats to mention some, which will round off the year in great spirits.

The Take Note Music team and family members will host the event ranked as Namibia’s youngest music festival.

This comes as they celebrate their 25th anniversary, and made the decision they want to give something back to the local musicians in the form of an open-air festival.

The much anticipated music festival is being held in the picturesque gardens of their Klein Windhoek premises, and this year organisers are hoping to top the 700 strong audience that turned up for the Spring Festival last year.

The music starts today at 19h00 followed by tomorrow’s live show which begins at 12h00 on a big stage, great sound, tasty food , cold beer and a huge assortment of home grown talent to blow the fans away.

Tonight’s line-up include Boy & Girls from SA, Koos Van Zyl, Nostalgie, Rush Hour, Slickartie, DJ Ling Louie & The Lips, also from SA, who will also be bringing the party vibe tomorrow.

A line-up of 15 artist tomorrow sees Desdemona opening followed by Savannah who recently returned from playing gigs in Europe; Wakambi from the Coast; Famaz Attak; Cecil & Keith; As Night Fades; Wolfhunt; BLIKWEG; Jaco Band; John Rock Prophet; Bourbon & Traffic; Steam Rock band; Road House Blues, and Rumswinger from Cape Town.

Marian Reder, keyboard player in the band ‘Steam’; and co-owner of Take Note, says the excitement which has been building up for the festival has reached “fever pitch”, with a more than the expected line-up of musicians taking part this year.

“We are so grateful to all those who have come together in support of this year’s event, and in view of Take Note having celebrated so many years of success in the music business, it was our way of giving the many talented musicians a platform to showcase their music.”

The cover charge tonight night is N $60 and N$120 tomorrow. Those interested in attending can obtain tickets through Computicket.