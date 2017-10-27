Industry Loop: Presentation

Presentation is key. Presentation was and has always been key. Presentation will remain key. We have a media industry in Namibia that judges you first before consuming your art. It’s a pity, but that’s how it is.

Suck it up and deal with it! Until when are you going to complain? Find ways to work within the current nonsense and thrive!

There are certain aspects of your dealings that you need to shape up and then maintain that status. First things first. Package your singles that you drop at radio stations in such a way that they get the music manager and the rest of the presenters excited.

Have clear markings on the CD cover of the name of the songs, your name and a contact number. Don’t put an unmarked CD in toilet paper and drop it at a radio station. Omes, let me tell you neh…nobody will listen to that CD.

It will collect dust and you will be grumpy at home moaning about how radio stations do not play your music. When invited for a radio interview, please note that radio is about speaking. You need to speak clearly, articulately and convincingly.

Going with gold slugs for a radio interview will not make any sense as it hinders you from speaking clearly, articulately and convincingly. Lady K used to say that radio is about speaking a lot and well. So give radio presenters something to work with during interviews.

Don’t give one word answers dude. Converse and turn the interview into a pleasant experience for the listener. Unlike TV, your fans don’t see you, so accord the radio presenters the respect they deserve and sit up and speak into the mic!

Look presentable when you get an opportunity to be on TV. If you’re going to go for a TV interview with Paulo Falcons, an Alaska t-shirt and floppy trust-me, that’s how you’ll be treated.

TV will most likely never invite you back because you had no respect for the viewers. There will be another time where you can be yourself. For now…YOU ON DAMN TV and you need to look like a million dollars.

I watched many interviews on Whatagwan where some entertainers would want to overpower Trina or Paul. Don’t try to overpower the presenter. It’s just rude. It’s not your show. Follow the presenters lead. They are professionals and are there for a reason.

No journalist wants to sit through an interview covering their nose because your mouth decided to declare war on all things pleasant with your unbearable bad breath.

Show me one journalist in this industry that enjoys it when entertainers do not make it on time for an interview. Be bloody punctual. I am yet to meet a journalist who finds pleasure in being harassed after the interview with questions about when he or she will publish the article.

Maybe you don’t get that they at the end of the day still have to report to editors who have the managerial prerogative to publish or not to publish. So, dammit sit down, be humble!

These really are minor things but that’s where we come in. We point these out to you because we know these things annoy the crap out of the media industry. Trust me…the last thing you want is to annoy the people that ultimately have the power to propel your brand.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

Song of the week: Bobby Banganibo: on my knees

Flop of the week: YGK ft. Leo Mbalama: Baddest

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com or tweet @naobebsekind (twitter)