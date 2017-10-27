Helao Nafidi hosts business expo

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Helao Nafidi Town Council is hosting its 12th business expo to boost the local economy, economically empower business communities and create networking opportunities to expand business.

Mayor Eliaser Nghipangelwa said the 12th business expo is hosted mainly for the business community, adding that the town cannot develop without a sound business sector.

“We do not make profit from hosting the expo, but we believe that through hosting the expo we will be able to attract a large crowd to the town and subsequently investors,” explained Nghipangelwa. The expo will open its doors to the public today (Friday) and will end next week Saturday. This year’s expo has attracted 154 exhibitors compared to 284 exhibitors registered around the same time last year. Nghipangelwa said the aim of the expo is to grant the business community an opportunity to display their products and promote their services. The mayor added that while the expo is only seen to benefit those who will be exhibiting, Nghipangelwa said the expo would benefit every business person at the town, including those at the open market.

“This is a win-win situation for all of us, from those at the open market, to the taxi drivers and everyone else at the town will make more money than usual, because it is going to be a busy week,” Nghipangelwa said.

The usually quiet town will in the coming week be busy and the mayor is inviting members of the public from all corners of the country to flock to Helao Nafidi and spend their money to help develop that town.

Nghipangelwa said apart from the usual exhibitors, the council also expected the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration to exhibit their services. He said the council would meet the ministry halfway, because they are likely to have a large number of people frequenting their stand in search for national documents.