Govt is losing too many court cases

Please, to everyone occupying a position in the public office, government, or state-owned enterprises: stop misusing your powers by making poor decisions. There are rules and orders in approaching every situation, yet you use your own ego, anger and emotions in addressing problems.

How many court cases, just this year, did the government lose? Who is to pay for the losses? Obviously not you – the cause of the problems – but us, the taxpayers. We want our money to be used in the best [interest] of this country not to just feed your egos and uninformed decisions.

Selma Ndapewa Nghituwamhata