Whistleblowing important for any business

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-As FNB Namibia’s campaign, ‘Don’t Support It, Report It’, for staff and the general public continues, the culture of zero tolerance for misconduct is encouraged at FNB Namibia in all aspects of business and at all times.

“Two weeks ago we celebrated and rewarded colleagues who did not keep quiet about fraudulent activities,” says Edla Kaumbi, ethics and integrity manager at FNB Namibia. “It is, however, not only fraud that should be reported. FNB Namibia does not tolerate victimisation, racism, nepotism, discrimination or harassment,” Kaumbi noted.

Namibia’s Whistleblower Protection Bill is progressing and has been tabled in parliament, indicating that our country is committed to a key part of the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and also marks another milestone in the achievement of targets set out in the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

In the HPP, it is stated that the Whistleblower Protection Act is a necessary weapon in the war against corruption. FNB Namibia remains wholeheartedly committed to transparency and effective governance.

Employees of the bank are encouraged to report suspected or actual improper or unethical conduct, either anonymously, partially anonymous or confidentially.

“When employees call the ethics line their call is received by Deloitte in South Africa. This company is completely independent and professional, making it safe and effective to call the ethics line.”

FNB Namibia encourages its staff and members of the public to report unethical conduct at all times. “If you keep quiet you support it, so please don’t support it, report it. Together we can ensure a transparent, honest, and safe Namibia, where everyone is presented with an honest chance and has confidence in the systems.”