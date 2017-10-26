Water sustainability research needed

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Africans must do intensive research to come up with workable innovative solutions that will guarantee sustainable water supply in the future.

This will not only ensure economic prosperity but also ensure the next generation does not face the current water challenges some African countries, including Namibia, face.

This is according to Abraham Nehemia, the deputy permanent secretary of Water Affairs and Forestry in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry.

Nehemia made the comments at the 18th WaterNet Symposium that started yesterday in Swakopmund.

The 18th edition is being hosted in conjunction with the Water Research Fund for Southern Africa that was established in 1999 to contribute to the sustainable development and management of water resources in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

WaterNet is a regional capacity building network that was established by training institutions from southern and eastern Africa to enhance regional capacity in integrated water resources management through training, education, research and community outreach.

The current edition is being attended by 200 delegates from Africa and hosted under the theme, ‘Integrated water resource management development and management; innovative technological advances for water security in Eastern and Southern Africa’.

Nehemia said the management and supply of water remain a challenge not only for Namibia but the whole of SADC due its landscape and semi-arid conditions, occasional floods as well as ever-changing climate.

“Increased population and economic growth, variable climate, which in some instances caused occasional floods and drought, are of some of the challenges we face. Therefore we call for innovative approaches, sound principles and clear strategies to improve water use efficiency, reduce and prevent pollution and foster integrated water management strategies.”

He added that such challenges need an innovative approach and strategies towards securing water for Africa, its economy and environment.

“Hence, the theme of the symposium calls for innovative technological advances for water security. This makes sense as we move towards a water secured SADC, Africa and beyond,” he said.