Tough Vasbyt 4×4 event kicks up dust

Donna Collins

The summer heat and dust were no match for the bunch of hard core 4×4 driver and co-drivers who spent the day challenging themselves to the fourth leg of the 2017 Vasbyt 4×4 championships, held in the capital last Saturday.

A turnout of 20 vehicles participated this second last event of the season, with one thing in mind, and that was to notch up as many points behind their name before the prize-giving that evening. Teams taking part were from Windhoek, Otjiwarongo, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

Rated by most as a “tough day behind the wheel,” the ten obstacles with the dreaded tyre and mud trenchers were also no walk in the park, as the rugged 4×4’s propped up on ‘Goliath’ takkies performed hair raising manoeuvres to a crowd of nearly 1 000 spectators.

Competition was divided into three classes: CLASS A – Short wheel base 4×4 Vehicles, CLASS B – Long wheel base 4×4 Vehicles and CLASS C – any 4×4 vehicles with limited diff locks and duel handbrakes on modified Land Rovers,

Mahindra’s, Jeep’s ‘Pyp’ cars – you name it.

Dominating the day’s competition in the Class A category was Floris Steenkamp and co-driver co- driver Johan Janse van Vuuren, who scored a total of 510 points in their funky lime green and orange ‘contraption’, that was on top form. They also scooped the overall position for the day.

In second place overall was Class C modified winner were Swakopmund ‘boys’ Herman Theron and Nico Theron who finished in second place overall with 460 points, driving a fire engine red LandRover SWB 4×4. The Therons are the sons of legendary ‘Vasbyt Kings’ and, hoping to bring the title trophy home this year, and are tipped to be leading the national championship point log at this stage.

Third spot overall for the day went to Class C driver Martin Theron and his 15-year-old daughter and co-driver Simone in their white Vasbyt custom style Jeep, scoring 440 points. Simone was the youngest participant of the day.

The event was organised by Trax & Trails 4×4 club and leads up to the main annual event held at Dune 7 on December 30, which has also become one of the highlights of the year-end holiday season.