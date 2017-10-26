The beast that is the BMW M4 CS

Staff Reporter

One of the most anticipated BMW M models this year, the new BMW M4 CS, has been unveiled. The BMW M4 CS fills the gap in the line-up between the M4 Coupe with Competition Package and the uncompromisingly track-focused BMW M4 GTS. It will cost upwards of N$1.84 million to own one.

For that price the owner gets a 3-litre high-performance engine under the hood, which is capable of churning out 338kW of power. State-of-the-art TwinPower Turbo technology allows the M4 CS to dip below the four-second mark for the 0 to 100 km/h sprint, stopping the clock at 3.9 seconds. The top speed of the M4 CS, which comes as standard with the M Driver’s Package, is electronically limited to 280 km/h. With its two mono-scroll turbochargers, charge air cooler, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing, the six-cylinder in-line engine takes a clear and consistent aim at the higher echelons of performance, but is equally committed to developing significant torque from low engine speeds and achieving high levels of efficiency.

The new BMW M4 CS is equipped as standard with the seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission with Drivelogic. This cutting-edge transmission has a separate oil cooler and enables both automated gear changes and manual interventions using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. It changes gears in fractions of a second with no interruption in the flow of power, but employs a long seventh gear to keep revs low and minimise fuel consumption over longer motorway journeys.

The suspension of the new BMW M4 CS largely mirrors that of the M4 with Competition Package. The links and wheel carriers at both the front and rear axles are made from forged aluminium and are therefore extremely light. The M4 CS is fitted as standard with Adaptive M suspension whose geometry has been tuned to deliver optimised performance on both the road and track.

Ensuring the best possible grip in all driving conditions is the Dynamic Stability Control system – which includes M Dynamic Mode – and the Active M Differential. The control systems for the Adaptive M suspension, and Active M Differential have been modified to suit the dynamic requirements of the BMW M4 CS, as has the set-up of the electromechanical steering

The interior of the new BMW M4 CS sets out squarely to create a sporting ambience. Lightweight M sports seats trimmed in leather or Alcantara get the ball rolling and the dynamic flavour extends all the way to the door panel trim made from compacted natural fibres and featuring pull loops. The bonnet – with its characteristic air outlet rearwards of the powerdome – and roof are made from the lightweight, extremely rigid and high-tech material carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP).

The generous use of leather and Alcantara allows the M4 CS to create a compelling and well-resolved ambience brimming with sporting intent and undeniable class. No M4 CS driver will need to compromise on the nicer things in life.

Indeed, among the standard features on board is automatic climate control, a version of the BMW HiFi system Professional adapted to the signature acoustic demands of the M4 CS and the Navigation system Professional.