NEWS JUST IN: Court bars Kasuto from NUNW activities

Windhoek-High Court High Court Judge Boas Usiku interdicted and restrained former NUNW President, Ismael Kasuto, from conducting himself as the president of National Union of Namibia Workers (NUNW). The interdict also bars Kasuto from attending any meeting or gathering under the name of the NUNW. Kasuto was further interdicted and restrained from using in any manner the NUNW’s letterhead, electronic device or any other communication device either electronic or otherwise, on behalf of the NUNW. According to the judge, Kasuto may also not enter the premises of the NUNW without prior written permission from NUNW and may also not interfere with the activities o0f NUNW, its employees, agents, partners or office bearers in any manner whatsoever. Kasuto was further refrained and interdicted from acting or purporting to act on behalf of NUNW and was ordered to pay the costs of the NUNW to include the cost for two counsel.