NDF soldier charged with daughter’s murder

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Gabriel Tulinane David, a soldier in the Namibian Defense Force (NDF) faces a charge of murder. He is alleged to have drowned his five-year-old daughter at Goreangab Dam to the west of Windhoek earlier this year.

David, 30, was arrested on suspicion he was responsible for the death of his daughter, Cornelia Indileni David. He previously faced a charge of assault read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, but has now had a murder charge added to his charge sheet.

“Investigations have been finalised, but the docket has been forwarded to the prosecutor-general’s office for further instructions,” said State Prosecutor Victoria Thompson.

David, who was appearing from custody before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Katutura, is said to have deliberately caused the death of his five-year-old daughter on February 19.

Cornelia’s lifeless body was discovered at Goreangab Dam on February 21.

David, who has denied guilt throughout, is expected to stand trial in December for what the prosecution says was an intentional killing.

David, who was employed by the NDF and based at Suiderhof Military Base in Windhoek, said his daughter accidentally slipped into the dam while they were walking close to the dam, and died as a result of drowning, although he attempted to rescue her.

It is alleged two days before the five-year-old was discovered floating in the dam, David had picked up his daughter from her maternal relatives in Babylon’s informal settlement in Katutura, Windhoek.

It is further alleged while his daughter was in his care he deliberately drowned her, then disappeared from the scene before his arrest days later. After the gruesome ordeal, David supposedly texted the mother of his child to say he had killed their child.

Following a postponement in his case, David was remanded in custody at Wanaheda police station. He is expected to make a return to court for the start of his murder trial on December 8.