Murder accused claims police brutality

Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati-Thirty-eight-year-old Nikanor Imene in police custody for alleged murder claims he was assaulted on two occasions shortly after his arrest at Onaanda village in the Omusati Region.

Imene was apprehended for the murder of Rauha Iileka on December 28, 2012 and was arrested several days later. He is alleged to have stabbed Iileka several times all over her body.

The police after tracing footsteps to where the accused resides found a stained T-shirt and brown trousers hanging in his sleeping room.

Imene through his lawyer Grace Mugaviri of Mugaviri Attorneys told the court that upon his arrest he was transported from Onaanda police station to his house and back to the station before he was transported to Okahao police station, where he was detained.

Mugaviri told the court his client was first assaulted whilst being transported to his house and the second time when he was being transported back to the Onaanda station. It is not clear why he was taken to his house.

In addition, Mugaviri said the accused’s rights were not explained to him when he was interrogated for the alleged offence at Onaanda police station.

“While at the police station at Onaanda, the accused was taken into an office and was interrogated about the offence he was brought in for,” Mugaviri told the court. This was despite the police claiming that at the time of arrest his rights were explained to him.

Detective Warrant Officer Paulus Taapopi, who was at the scene of crime at the time, told the court that Iileka’s body- which was dressed in blue jeans and a brown jersey – was covered in blood with multiple stab wounds inflicted on her body.

A red handbag belonging to Iileka, a black cap and a pair of sandals were also found at the scene. Taapopi also told the court there were marks on the ground indicating there was a scuffle a few metres from where Iileka’s body was found.

The case is ongoing in the Oshakati High Court. Imene is currently out on bail.