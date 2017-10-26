Mazda reveals Kai concept and Vision coupe

Staff Reporter

According to Mazda Motor Corporation motorists should not be surprised if the new Mazda look a tad bit as though from the future. Mazda revealed a concept car designs at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

The designs are the Mazda Kai Concept, a compact hatchback that heralds a new generation of inspired vehicles from the award-winning Japanese carmaker, made its world premiere.

It was also the second appearance for the Mazda Vision Coupe, a design concept that debuted yesterday evening at a pre-show event called Mazda Design Night 2017.

Featuring the next-generation SKYACTIV-X petrol engine, SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture and a more mature expression of the Kodo design language, the Kai Concept embodies the technology, engineering and styling concepts that will define the coming generation of Mazdas.

Refinements in all areas of dynamic performance have produced a considerably quieter, more comfortable ride and enhanced performance.

The Kai Concept features muscular, solid proportions in a form brought to life by a delicate flow of reflections over the sides of the body.

The Vision Coupe represents Mazda’s design vision for next-generation models, a more mature expression of Kodo applies a Japanese aesthetic to achieve more elegant and premium styling.

The exterior features a “one motion” form that exudes a sense of speed and the interior combines three-dimensional depth with a strong longitudinal axis to create a relaxed space that maintains a sense of speed.

In line with Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030, Mazda’s long-term vision for technology development, the company is looking to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile – driving pleasure – to inspire people and enrich society.