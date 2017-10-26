Labour Court orders Katima to reinstate Muyoba

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-Katima Mulilo Town Council has reinstated its former public relations officer, Chrispin Muyoba, effective from October 19, after it was ordered to do so by the Labour Court.

Muyoba was dismissed in February 2014 after a fallout with then Katima Mulilo CEO Charles Nawa and the entire management of council.

Prior to his dismissal, Muyoba had been suspended twice in 2013.

After his suspension lapsed, Muyoba was informed his position had been phased out, and the job title was changed to communications and marketing officer. It is understood that Muyoba was offered another position at the time, but declined, as he considered it a demotion.

“They wanted me to accept the position of assistant PRO, a position that was not only lower than the one I occupied, but also non-existent,” Muyoba said at the time.

The disagreement would later lead to his dismissal from council.

However, after more than three years of legal battles, Muyoba eventually won in the Labour Court and Katima Mulilo Town Council was ordered to reinstate him in the position he previously held.

According to the Labour Court, his dismissal was “procedurally and substantively unfair”.

The order of the Labour Court, seen by New Era, stipulates:

“The respondent is ordered to reinstate Mr Muyoba Chrispin Muyoba in the position he would have been had he not been so dismissed, retrospectively to the date of his dismissal, which is 4 February 2014.

“That the respondent is ordered to pay to the applicant back-pay for the whole period of dismissal being (4 February 2014 to 30 September 2017).”

There was, however, no order as to how much he should be paid.

Katima Mulilo CEO Raphael Liswaniso confirmed to New Era that Muyoba has since resumed duty at the municipality.