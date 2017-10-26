Kaameeta calls for speedy implementation of action plans

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-The Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Zephania Kameeta, has called for the speedy implementation of government programmes and plans in the quest for accelerated service delivery.

Speaking during the popularisation workshop for the blueprint on wealth redistribution and poverty eradication, he called on those tasked to deliver services to do this promptly and ensure people do not suffer due to delays in the implementation of programmes.

Referring to the blueprint, he said the document is well written and can assist the country towards it goals of poverty eradication, but he noted that this can only be done if those tasked to implement it do it on time, without delays.

He said it has almost become tradition that Namibia has good intentions to develop the country, but these good ideas are only on paper and never carried into action.

“More often well-articulated national documents are shelved and gather dust – this should be a document of action,” he said of the blueprint.

He added that the blueprint is a concrete action plan aimed at helping the country fight poverty and it is therefore important that people involved must know the importance of putting the plans embedded in the document to action.

Kaameta said everyone entrusted to carry out duties for the government in the fight against poverty should know that implementation of the blueprint is a matter of life and death.

“We need quick implementation – as Namibians we must learn not to leave things that must be done today, for tomorrow. People’s lives depend on what you do and therefore it must be accelerated,” he said.

He furthermore called for a collective effort to fight poverty, saying now is the time to ensure “our grandchildren do not live like we do”, that they do not live in shacks, noting that this is possible in a country of so few people.

He added that the time to get rid of poverty is now and not in the future – and it is up to all to act and work together to bring light to the poor.

“I do not believe in light at the end of the tunnel – we should make light in the whole tunnel,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, //Kharas Governor Lucia Basson urged all stakeholders to take ownership of the blueprint, saying this is a document for all in the Namibian house, and everyone should take part in the fight against poverty, if it is to be achieved.

“The war on poverty cannot be won by individuals – thus we need to be a united force fighting against this animal called poverty,” she said.

Basson also called on residents to do their part to defeat poverty, instead of waiting on the government to provide everything, adding that once organised into cooperatives, it will be easy for the government to render assistance to them.

“Let us assist the government and not just wait for the government to help us,” she said.