Excitement boils, as kiddie sport winds up this weekend

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The annual kiddie sport demonstrations take place this Friday, October 27 and end on Saturday at the Wanderers indoor hockey court.

This yearly gathering has been ongoing for the past 26 years and this year is no different with Coca Cola once again sponsoring N$45,000 towards the hosting of the event.

More than 1, 400 kids have so far this year participated in the popular Kiddie Sport Program with 15 coaches from

Windhoek, Outjo and Elnatan taking the enthusiastic pikininis through the ropes.

The primary purpose of the demonstration is to give parents an ideal opportunity to evaluate progress of their children made during the year, whilst it also provides an opportunity for the interested public to come and evaluate the program.

What is kiddie sport? Kiddie Sport Program consists of exercises aimed at improving the children’s hand-to-eye and foot-to-eye coordination, as well as total body coordination.

Coaching in basic sport skills, all ball games are included such as hockey, tennis, cricket, football, golf and other elements of ball games.

The main advantage of this particular program is that a coach can easily detect talent at a very young age, whereby they can confidently recommend advanced training in a specific sports code well in advance.

The Kiddie Sport Program has become a big hit as it encourages young children to participate in a variety of sporting disciplines – thus giving them a host of options to choose from when they grow older.

A significant number of children tend to drop out of individual sports if they have started to compete in those particular sports codes at a tender age.

“I strongly believe training for young children should be all round incorporating different sports codes because children must be wary of specializing in a particular sport too soon,” says Amanda van Dyk, coordinator of the program.

Programme:

18h00 – 19h00: Suiderhof Primary; Eden SDA Academy; Kleine Professor; Step By Step; Bambino Kids.

07h30 – 08h30: Olympia Speel & Leer; St George’s; Pikkie Paradys; WAP; WAP Treintjieskool; Joshua Creché; Gymnasium Pre Primary; Highlands; Pooh’s Corner; Pionierpark Primary.

09h00 – 10h00: Delta Schule & Delta Kindergarten; Orban Primary; Dorado Primary & Pre Primary; ABC; Islamic Centre; Nam Kids; Blink Ogies; Wela Kapela, Pikkiepark, Bärchenhöhle.

10h30 – 11h30: Official Opening Convent; Liewe Heksie; Kiddi Care; Ruth Albrecht’s Rainbow.

12h00 – 13h00: Windhoek Pre Primary; All Nations; DHPS; Eros Primary & Eros Pre Primary; Gammams; Sister Hildegard; Pandora; Amazing Kids.

14h00 – 15h00: Windhoek Central Primary & Pre Primary; Growing Seedlings, Montesorri Kindergarten.

15h30 – 16h30: St Andrew’s Primary & Pre Primary; Emma Primary & Pre Primary; St Paul’s. For more information, please contact kiddie sport coordinator: Amanda van Dyk @081 124 4385.