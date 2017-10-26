Destitute mother struggles with disabled son

Selma Ikela

Windhoek- A destitute mother of a disabled child in Havana who seems to rely entirely on her disabled child’s grant of N$250 from the government, struggles to make ends meet.

The unemployed mother, Melania Emmanuel, 39, has called on the government to increase the N$250 grant to N$500 to see her through the month, so that she could take care of the needs of her 13-year-old son.

Her health also deteriorated this year and her kapana business came to halt after she became ill.

“My son is permanently disabled and requires soft food – he still wears diapers, amongst others,” said Emmanuel.

Emmanuel said she is unable to buy the required nutritious food, clothing and other household needs, as the grant is too small.

Emmanuel said it difficult for her to look for a job because people don’t take good care of her son when she is away from home during the day.

She recalls leaving her son with relatives some years ago when she found a job, but had noticed that his condition had worsened without her close care.

“I don’t have work and can’t also leave him with just anyone because the care he gets is not the same as what I give him. Can government please increase the grant to N$500 because his needs are many?” appealed the mother.

“Don’t even talk about buying him clothes, I usually rely on second-hand clothes. When parents feel their children have grown out of their clothes they give them to me. And when I am out of nappies, I use old cloths and put plastic bags under my sheets for my bed not to get wet,” added the mother.

Emmanuel said the physiotherapist was concerned her son had lost weight as well, and that his neck was getting stiff.

The public relations officer in the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare could not be reached for comment, as his mobile phone was unreachable.