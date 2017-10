Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati-A police constable from Oshana Region has been charged with the theft of a fridge from the Ongwediva police barracks where he stays.

The incident happened on Monday evening and the suspect was nabbed on Wednesday.

According to the police regional commander, Commissioner Amwele, the suspect went to the barracks with a friend and loaded the fridge into a private vehicle in which they transported it to another place.

The suspect was later arrested.