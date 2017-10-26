Bank Windhoek hosts fun day in aid of welfare

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek Fun Day, previously known as the Bank Windhoek Corporate Challenge Relay, will take place on Saturday, November 11, at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) sports fields in Olympia, Windhoek.

Registration of all entries will start at 07:00 while the games are scheduled to kick off at 11h00. The objective of the Bank Windhoek Fun Day is to raise funds for various welfare organisations.

“Bank Windhoek cares about the health and well-being of the community we work in and its staff. It aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness – essential to a balanced lifestyle,” said Bank Windhoek’s executive officer: marketing and corporate communication services, Jacqui Pack.

“In the past we hosted the day as a corporate challenge relay in which companies in the same sectors competed against each other in a relay.”

The companies used the event for team building, but lots of requests to open the event to groups of families and friends have obliged event organizers to change the format to a fun day for the whole family, whereas corporate companies can now use the day as a family day for their staff members.

Instead of the 20km relay held in the past, participants will now have to compete in various traditional games, while each team member must complete a run of 1.25 km.

In addition, the more athletic participants can still take part in the 5km fun run or walk, which is to be hosted separately at the same venue. Entry fee for a team of four individuals is N$400. Routes will be revealed at the start of the race.

All participants will receive receive a medal upon completion of the race while the winning teams will be awarded cash prizes.

Participants can bring their families along, as the event caters for the whole family, including live entertainment complemented by a kid section with a jumping castle and various activities, while food will also be on sale.

Entry forms are available at all Bank Windhoek branches in Windhoek and on the bank’s website at www.bankwindhoek.com.na.

For more information please contact Bank Windhoek’s communication practitioner, Bronwyn Moody at tel: 061 299 1263 or email: moodyb@bankwindhoek.com.na to request a form.