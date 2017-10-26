Annual sports awards tomorrow

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The crème de la crème of the Namibian sports fraternity will tomorrow be handsomely rewarded for their hard work and achievements when the annual MTC/Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) sports awards take place at the Windhoek Country Club.

The reduction in the number of categories and the commendable increases in prize monies for this year’s various award winners reflect the NSC’s commitment to substantially reward deserving athletes for their achievements.

Last year’s Disabled Sportswoman of the Year winner, Johanna Benson, is once again in the mix of things as the much adored Para-athlete goes shoulder to shoulder with new kids on the block and fellow Para-athletes Johanna Katjikuru and Anna Kambinda, in a fierce battle for top honours in this year’s Disabled Sportswoman of the Year category.

This year’s Sportsman of the Year category boasts stiff competition amongst its four nominees led by Namibia’s former triple world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo, kick-boxer Lesley !Hoaeb and ever-improving Jean-Paul Burger, who does triathlon.

Tight competition can also be expected in various categories such as the Sports Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and Junior Sportswoman of the Year with Disability, as well as in the Junior Sportsman of the Year with Disability, amongst others.

The full list of nominees:

Coach of the Year

1. Michael Hamukwaya – Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC)

2. Nestor Tobias – Boxing

3. Erwin Handura – Field Hockey

Junior Sportsman of the Year

1. Ivan Geldenhys – Athletics

2. Lance Potgieter – Gymnastics

3. Delano Muller – Kick-Boxing

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

1. Sede de Sousa – Athletics

2. Charlize van Zyl – Gymnastics

3. Heleni Stergiadis – Swimming

Junior Sportsman of the Year with Disability

1. Dian Jasen – Para-Athletics

2. Kristopher Marungu – Para-Athletics

3. Mateus Kambundu – Para-Athletics

Junior Sportswoman of the Year with Disability

1. Olivia Iyambo – Para-Athletics

2. Kertu Kapweya – Para-Athletics

Sportsman of the Year

1. Julius Indongo – Boxing

2. Lesley !Hoaeb – Kick-boxing

3. Jean-Paul Burger – Triathlon

Sportswoman of the Year

1. Michelle Vorster – Cycling

2. Maggy Mango – Field Hockey

3. Helalia Johannes – Marathon

Sportsman of the Year with Disability

1. Eino Mushila – Para-Athletics

2. Ananias Shikongo – Para-Athletics

3. Johannes Nambala – Para-Athletics

Sportswoman of the Year with Disability

1. Johanna Benson – Para-Athletics

2. Lahja Ishitile – Para-Athletics

Sports Team of the Year

1. Senior women’s indoor hockey team

2. U/20 national rugby team

3. Senior rugby team

Umpire/Referee of the Year

1. Jackson Pavaza – Namibia Football Association (NFA)

2. Oscar Lambert – Rugby

3. Adrew Louw – Cricket

Development Program of the Year

1. Coaches/Umpire Development Program by Netball Namibia

2. Kids on Bike Regional Expansion Program by Namibia Cycling Federation (NCF)

3. Field Hockey Development Program

Sport Journalist of the Year

1. Jesse Jackson Kauraisa (Namibian Sun)

2. Limba Mupateni (Namibian Sun)

3. Fillephus Heehama (Energy 100 FM)

4. Otniel Hembapu (New Era)