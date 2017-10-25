Teacher returns to heroine’s welcome at Lüderitz van Rhjin PS

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz

It was an exciting and joyful Monday morning for teachers, staff and learners at Helen Van Rhjin Primary School when they welcomed their newly crowned Miss World Tourism African Ambassador 2017.

Tears of joy and pride could be seen on many faces for Marizan Fisch for winning the title and representing Namibia on such a prestigious world platform.

Fisch was crowned Miss World Tourism African Ambassador 2017 during the recently held Miss World Tourism pageant in Ordos City, China on October 18. The 22-year-old beauty, born in Keetmanshoop in //Kharas Region is a teacher at the school.

“I was so honoured to represent my country on such a level. It was definitely more of a dream come true to represent my region. God has only been good to me,” said Fisch, adding that she first started following her passion after winning the Miss Suiderlig High School 2011 in Keetmanshoop.

That same year she was crowned Miss Teen Keetmanshoop. In 2013, she was second princess in the Miss Unam contest. She was crowned Miss Congeniality in 2015 during the Miss Namibia competition.

“I did the first ever successful Windhoek Fashion Week Namibia – the biggest fashion show in Namibia last year 2016 – sharing the catwalk with international models,” she remarked. Fisch said she can only thank God for giving her these wonderful opportunities. Her message to all women, young and old all over Namibia, is to never give up on what they believe in, and to never surrender their goals and dreams for anything.

“Do not let your circumstances stop you from having a vision. You can be anything you want as long as you have God as your number one in your life and if you always believe in yourself,” she emphasised.