Back to grindstone for BA and Tura Magic … league action tonight

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

After witnessing an exhilarating opening round of the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) over the weekend, it’s again down to serious business when Katutura giants Black Africa confront Tura Magic tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

The weekend’s first round of matches in the country’s topflight league proved to be a cut-throat affair, with most teams going all out to collect maximum points, while a few others faced the opposite as they found the going tough in the league’s 2017/18 season icebreaker.

Tonight, action will be back at the Sam Nujoma Stadium when Black Africa take to the field in search of maximum points as they seek to maintain their perfect start.

Black Africa, who are four-time league champions, enjoyed a smooth ride in the opening round as they bagged maximum points against Oshakati outfit Young Chiefs (1-0 win) and Tsumeb-based club Chief Santos (3-0 win).

Tura Magic on the other hand enjoyed a somewhat rocky start as they were held to a 2-all draw by Unam but managed to bounce back to narrowly beat Citizens 1-0.

Although most players are still showing signs of rustiness and a lack of match fitness due to the league’s year and a half hiatus, the opening round was nothing short of exciting action and flare – and tonight’s match will be expected to deliver the same hot blaze.

Having started off on a somewhat slow note, Magic will tonight be out to prove a point and equally strive to collect maximum points, thus Black Africa should be well prepared and expect nothing short of a full confrontation with the determined ‘Magicians’.

On face value, Magic have a fairly good squad of young players and a few well-experienced veteran campaigners such as Petrus Shitembi, Okeri Maekopo, Charles Hambira and Tiberius Lombard, and others, and should therefore be able to match Black Africa in some departments, especially in the engine room and defence.

But having witnessed Black Africa’s goal-scoring prowess and their overall manner of taking on opponents during the opening round, the Katutura giants will definitely leave no stone unturned tonight, as a possible victory will temporarily propel them atop of the log standings.

In terms of experience, Black Africa enjoy the upper hand as players like Da Costa Angula, Emilio Martin, Dynamo Fredericks, Imms Heita, Leeroy Adam and Steven Sabatha, to mention but a few, have been there before and have what it takes to dictate the pace and direction of a match when so required.

