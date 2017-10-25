Amugongo launches Facebook Developer Circle

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek

Youth innovator Lameck Mbangula Amugongo has launched a new Windhoek-based Facebook Developer Circle programme at the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) Mobile Lab.

Amugongo says the Developer Circle is a community-driven programme that’s free and open to any developer. Developer Circles are forums to share knowledge, collaborate, build new ideas, and learn about the latest technologies from Facebook, and other industry leaders.

“I am so happy and thrilled that I have created my new programme,” he says, adding that the programme is responding well, and it can work perfectly well, even when a person is not on Facebook.”

“The Developer Circles empower a diverse range of technical talent to improve their skills and access the information they need from Facebook,” he says, adding that by fostering stronger communities, and creating more technical awareness, his goal is to empower developers, similar to existing Facebook programmes, like FbStart, which for the past several years has focused on helping early-stage startups succeed.

As one of the youngest innovators locally, Amugongo has over five years of experience in computer science and innovation. He has been heading the local Google Developers Group (GDG) Windhoek, organising technology-oriented talks, hackathons, tech seminars and training sessions to encourage knowledge-sharing and networking.

He holds a Bachelor of Information Technology (IT) in Software Engineering degree, an Honours degree in Computer Science (Cum Laude), and a Masters degree in Computer Science, which he obtained from the Polytechnic of Namibia, now the University of Science and Technology (NUST).

At the age of 23 years, Amugongo was selected as one of the hundred Brightest Young Minds and was also awarded the Youth Innovator Award by the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology.

He is a highly motivated and diligent individual with a strong passion and determination to succeed against all odds. He plans to impart the skills and knowledge he has gained to other youth, empowering others to code and equip themselves with skills to create solutions that make a difference in their communities.