724 people get preventative anthrax treatment

WINDHOEK

Seven hundred and twenty-four people are receiving prophylaxis treatment against the anthrax, which killed 117 hippos and seven buffaloes two weeks ago in Kavango East Region.

Ministry of Environment and Tourism’s (MET) spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a media statement on Monday that the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) had placed residents in the Mukwe Constituency on treatment as a preventative measure.

“There are no clinical cases of anthrax detected so far in humans and livestock. Livestock movement restrictions in Mukwe Constituency remain in place,” Muyunda said.

Prophylaxis is treatment taken to prevent the spread of diseases, such as anthrax, an infectious disease caused by bacteria known as Bacillus Anthracis that affects both wild and domestic herbivores, including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, elephants and antelopes.

Due to the rapid course of the disease, most animals that are exposed to anthrax are soon found dead and may ooze dark blood from their orifices. Anthrax carcasses normally bloat and decompose rapidly.

Muyunda said awareness campaigns are currently ongoing and the public’s support towards the outbreak has been remarkable. He further reported that a total of 117 hippos and seven buffalo carcasses were destroyed since the operation to dispose the carcasses started on October13.

He added that the vaccination process of livestock would continue this week in the affected area and farmers are advised to take their livestock to the vaccination points. – Nampa