Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Dinapama signs MOU with O&L Group NEW ERA VIDEOSpecial Focus Video: Dinapama signs MOU with O&L Group October 24, 201700 tweet Dinapama signs MOU with O&L Group LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × four = 36 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 28.4 ° C 29 ° 28 ° 6% 5.1kmh 0%Fri 26 °Sat 27 °Sun 27 °Mon 27 °Tue 31 ° HIV/AIDS‘I don’t know how I contracted HIV’ October 16, 20170More Namibia women on ARV treatment than men October 5, 20170Declaration set to address HIV and SRHR in SADC October 3, 20170