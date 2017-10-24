Standard Bank wins Best Investment Bank in Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

For the second consecutive year, Standard Bank Namibia was bestowed the ‘Best Investment Bank in Namibia’ award as recently presented by EMEA Finance when it announced its winners at its 10th African Banking Awards 2017.

EMEA Finance recognises retail and investment banks, asset managers, brokers and advisers for their accomplishments across the year. Winners exemplify the sound, sustainable management required to switch gears and temper strategies when their business environments change direction.

According to Standard Bank’s head of investment banking, Letitea du Plessis, within the corporate and investment banking division, the bank not only provides investment banking services to corporate clients inclusive of full service bank offerings, but endeavours to deliver customised and value enhancing solutions tailored to address the developmental needs of the Namibian economy.

“Our success lies essentially in our local knowledge and strong relationships we have established with clients for many years combined with our expertise and global pool of business understanding across the markets,” Du Plessis said.

As part of the Standard Bank Group, the bank has a physical presence on the African continent ensuring a deep understanding of the markets in which it operates with a primary focus on its clients’ needs and priorities, as well as in North and South America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and China.

“This gives our clients the benefit of having access to the latest innovative solutions in the financial sectors across the world, as well as enhancing our capability to raise capital internationally for our African clients,” Du

Plessis added.

Standard Bank is recognised as the leading investment banking franchise in Namibia with excellent capabilities in debt capital markets, advisory and debt arranging.

The corporate and investment banking division has a portfolio of over 400 clients, including the majority of the leading local entities, as well multinationals across the country’s key sectors, such as financial services, power & infrastructure, consumer as well as government and public sector clients.

