New branch manager for Bank Windhoek at Grove Mall

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Bank Windhoek has confirmed the appointment of Christiaan ‘Christy’ Kotze as The Grove Mall branch’s new manager with effect from December 1. Kotze will be taking over the position from Dian Coetzee, who was earlier promoted.

Kotze joined Bank Windhoek in 2012 as the credit officer at Mariental Branch. He was subsequently promoted to the position of senior credit officer in Mariental Branch and was then transferred to Lüderitz Branch as administrator service centre.

He progressed through the ranks and was eventually appointed as credit officer at the bank’s credit department for the last year. Kotze has completed several advanced bank related training and leadership courses and is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Commerce: Finance degree.

“During the past 11 years in banking, I have applied my personal values of respect, passion and integrity to my career. Bank Windhoek has really given me the platform to further develop myself emotionally and professionally, which has equipped me to add further value to the bank. I am grateful to be part of the Bank Windhoek family,” Kotze said.

“We are proud of our new branch manager. His growth at Bank Windhoek shows that continued professional development pays off. I want to congratulate Christy on his appointment and trust that he will continue to deliver excellent results,” said Chris Matthee, executive officer for retail banking services at Bank Windhoek.

========

Photo: Kotze

Caption: