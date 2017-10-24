Fire at Geingob farm under control

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

A fire at the farm of President Hage Geingob west of Windhoek was quickly brought under control on Sunday when neighbours rushed to assist. The president later thanked them with brief a statement on Twitter.

President Geingob wrote: “This time of year brings the promise of rain and the fear of fires. A fire on my farm this afternoon actualised this fear. The fire was successfully extinguished before any major damage was caused and I can only express my sincere gratitude to all who helped.

“I was touched by neighbouring farmers and Namibians from all walks of life, including mini-bus taxi passengers, who rushed to my assistance. This is a personal story but the selflessness and solidarity of Namibians in times of disaster is a national story. Let us not stop caring.”

