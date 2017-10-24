Brahman association hosts auction and symposium

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Namibian Brahman Breeders Association will hold its national auction and symposium tomorrow at the Agra/Bank Windhoek ring.

The auction is not a production auction of one breeder or a group of breeders and also gives other breeders, who have not been involved in stud breeding for a very long time, the opportunity to market their animals if they meet the minimum standards.

It is also the first year that semen of approved Brahman stud bulls will be offered. The Brahman is by far the most popular breed among Namibian livestock farmers.

The theme of the symposium is Management practices for increased profit, and the speakers are Dr Mike Fair (University of Free State), who will talk about generic parameters, of types and production for Namibian Brahman; Peter Zensi, a commercial farmer to address herd management under extensive farming practices, which is typically how Namibian farmers farm; Dr Jasper Coetzee, a vet, on the optimal rumen management of beef cattle, and Dr Martin Ferreira, also a vet, on factors influencing quality of bulls from semen.

The symposium starts at 10:00 and the auction at 13:00.

For further information contact Henry Mans, kierie@iway.na or Anke Erasmus, anke@agra.com.na.