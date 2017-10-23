Home Sport Sports Video: African Stars beat Orlando Pirates 3 – 1 SportSports Video: African Stars beat Orlando Pirates 3 – 1 October 23, 201700 tweet African Stars beat Orlando Pirates 3 – 1 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports‘Starlile’ wins big at MTC/NPL Awards SportThrills Galore … African Stars out to bag maximum points FeaturesA cut above the rest. … BA prove their class in Standard Bank Super CupLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 28.4 ° C 29 ° 28 ° 6% 5.1kmh 0%Fri 26 °Sat 27 °Sun 27 °Mon 27 °Tue 31 ° #TRENDINGMother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Microsoft and Ovamba partner to deliver first African language driven ‘chat-bot’ October 16, 2017Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is no more June 9, 2017Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Load more 35,694FollowersFollow14,912FollowersFollow