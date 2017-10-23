FFF hails enormous support at Golf Day

… ‘Draaitjies’ equally at home with golf clubs

Staff reporter

Omeya

The modest Omeya Golf Club course was abuzz with golfing enthusiasm when some of the country’s leading golfers teed off for the annual Frank Fredericks Foundation (FFF) Golf Day.



Golfers representing various individual teams and corporate entities that have over the years supported the Foundation and Alexander Forbes were treated to an excellent round of golf.

During the prizegiving ceremony, FFF chairperson Namibia’s retired internationally acclaimed sprinter Frank Fredericks noted that this year the Foundation opted to have an appreciation event, instead of a fundraising drive.

This was done to thank various individuals and corporate entities who have supported the Foundation over the past four years. “We value your support in changing the lives of Namibian athletes, as well as youth in the informal settlements.” Fredericks remarked.

The gathering, which has become a regular attraction on the charity golf calendar, was hosted in conjunction with Alexander Forbes, Furntech Agencies and Coca Cola Namibia Bottling Company.

The under-mentioned top five teams won prizes sponsored by Furntech Agencies and Coca Cola Namibia Bottling Company in the following order:

* FFF Mambas (J. Mulongo, J. Hesekiel, H. Gilge, G.Wise) scooped the top honours on the day. Their 131 points allowed them to walk away with four Samsung home theatre systems.

* The Performers (T. Hollenberg, S. Bonifatius, H. Gilge, M. Raidza) walked away with four Delonghi Gusto Jovia Capsule Coffee Makers as the 2nd runners up with 128 points.

* 3rd place – AF Consulting (G. Shikodi, R. Blaauw, E. Koopman, V. Petersen)

* 4th place – AF Retirement Fund (T. Saunderson, J. Steyn, D. Schrywer, A. Beukes)

* 5th pace – FFF Titans (E. Wessels, J. van Reenan, G. Lambert, T. Shiimi ya Shiimi)

Joseph ‘Gaya’ Martin, former Brave Warriors and Ramblers FC goalpoacher won the Nearest To The Pin prize, proudly sponsored by Coca Cola Namibia Bottling Company.