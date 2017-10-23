Executioner keeps unbeaten run intact

… Rising Harry Simon Jr comes of age

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

Namibia’s latest boxing sensation, Walter Kautondokwa, made short work of his WO Africa Middleweight title defense when the hard punching boxer from the revered MTC Nestor Tobias Boxing Academy sent his challenger packing.



The Executioner floored Tanzanian opponent Meshack Mwankenmwa with a vicious right hook in the 3rd of their 12-round scheduled bout in the main fight at the Windhoek Country Club for his fifth successful title defense on Saturday evening.

Mika Shonena is the new WBO Africa Welterweight champion after the Namibian easily waltzed past his Ugandan opponent on points to claim the coveted vacant belt in fine style in the main curtain raiser.

In other undercard bouts, Emmanuel Mungandjela defeated the clearly out-of-sorts Ebensetus Kaangundjue via a 7th round stoppage for the previously unoccupied National Welterweight belt.

Paulus Paulus recorded a well-deserved 2nd round technical knockout (TKO) over Silas Mandeya from Zimbabwe in an international middleweight non-title six rounder.

New kid on the block Harry Simon Junior lived up to expectations when the young Lightweight boxing sensation defeated Nathaniel Shimanda on points in an exciting non-title four rounder.

The Flyweight four-rounder between Jacob ‘Jay-Jay’ Jacob and Salatiel Moses ended in a stalemate after four rounds of blood, sweat and tears. There was also no early Christmas gift for December Nuuyoma in bout in the welterweight division against Charles Shinama over four rounds.

Max Ipinge stylishly manufactured a second round knockout against debutant Joseph Hihangwa to record his first win in the paid ranks after two pro bouts.

The much anticipated Bantamweight fight which was to have taken place between Andreas Amupulo and Julius Sheetheni was called off after the latter hit the scale with a bang, weighing in eight kilogrammes over the limit.