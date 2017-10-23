Delegates benefit from 9th Annual Logistics and Transport workshop

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Namibia University of Science and Technology’s Namibian-German Centre for Logistics (NGCL) together with its partners and sponsors successfully hosted the ninth Annual Logistics and Transport Workshop in Walvis Bay.



The three-day workshop, themed ‘Namibian Logistics Hub: An Opportunity For Growth’, took place from October 4 to 6 and attracted over 80 delegates from across the country and the region and welcomed numerous experts from logistics and transport sectors, as well as government, industry and academia.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Namibia, Hideyuki Sakamoto, who reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to providing expertise to the country’s logistics and transport development.

Namibia’s Ministry of Works and Transport showed their support for the workshop and the platform given to the transport and logistics industry during these sessions in Walvis Bay. The ministry emphasised that capacity building is the cornerstone of growing the economy and the nation as a whole.

The workshop included a blend of local and international speakers that shared their experiences, case studies, best practises and they highlighted some opportunities for growth that come with a logistics hub vision.

Topics like ‘How Corridors are Established’, and ‘The Importance of Geographic Analytics to Supply Chains” were hot topics for discussion. Another highlight of the workshop was a presentation on the priorities for Namibia to grab opportunities through the Logistics Master Plan implementation.

New topics, like financing options for transport and logistics, gave real insight and perspectives and updated the delegates on the status of the country in terms of leverage and financial outlooks.

The delegates were able to have frank and open discussions with technical experts and business developers on the growth expected, but, also what still needs to be done before the country can boast of being a world-class supply chain facilitator.

The workshop was well attended by students from different levels of studies that ensure capacity continues among the future graduates and workforce in the logistics sector. A poster competition for researching students featured during the event to give delegates some perspectives on the research activities of students in the country.

Local development updates on the Walvis Bay Port expansion and customs and excise initiatives updated the delegates on the dynamic developments that Namibia is undergoing. The workshop took the delegates on a tour of the port.

The successful workshop concluded with a spectacular gala evening, featuring Johny Smith, the CEO of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, who gave a rousing speech on thinking ahead and tips on ensuring growth in the future.

The workshop concluded with training seminars on the third day, on relevant topics like procurement and purchasing, warehousing and stock management and a customs and excise information sessions.

These seminars added an extra dimension to the workshop and added value by providing learning and professional development options for delegates.

“The workshop is a great platform as it shares trends, knowledge and information in logistics, transportation and supply chain management. The fact that we had a full house of delegates during these trying economic times demonstrates what an important fixture the transport and logistics workshop is each year.

“Having our important partners and sponsors on board like the Development Bank of Namibia, Flensburg University of Applied Sciences, Namibia Breweries Limited, Southern Business school, DAAD as well as Walvis Bay Corridor Group to name a few,” said Logan Fransman, director of the NGCL.

The mission of the NGCL is to contribute to the economic development of Namibia and the region by providing the expertise and strategies that promote and further logistics. Next year will see the 10th annual workshop take place and judging on previous events, this will be even better, bigger and all-inclusive when it comes to the Namibian and regional logistics and transportation sector.