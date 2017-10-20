Young director brings Cinderella home

Ochrain Sampaya

Windhoek-Jeanne-Danae ‘JD’ Januarie and Mervin Claasen are certain to evoke rousing applause at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), which is unusual, because none of them are household names or local favourites.

The applause is for their characters, some of the most beloved that television has produced. These performers will draw a warm welcome simply by looking reasonably like them.

The two are the stars of the theatre production, Apoestertjie, an Afrikaans version of Cinderella, a world musical premiere written for television, based on the fairy tale Cinderella.

The story revolves around a young woman, forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centred stepsisters, who dreams of a better life. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella transforms into a princess and finds her prince charming.

Inspired by his love for culture and language, young Abraham Pieters, the producer, director and scriptwriter, saw it fit to bring Cinderella home.

“It was because of the love of my mother tongue, which is Afrikaans, that I brought Cinderella. I want to use the Namibian talent, crew and cast to promote culture and give back to Namibian artists out there,” Abraham says.

The play consists of 17 actors, among them ‘JD’ in the lead role of Cinderella while Mervin Claasen, prince charming, will showcase his choral talent.

The two are from the choral arts in terms of choir background.

“These are undiscovered raw talent that I’m giving a chance to shine, because I feel the industry is now filled with the same faces.”

Striving for success with this play, Abraham is confident everything will go according to plan, as the actors will bring everything they have to deliver a product that will be unforgettable.

“I’m a theatre actor but not a theatre director, but I’m very confident with the cast I have, because they came without expectations such as money or fame and for sure they will blow everyone away,” Abrahams says.

The event will take place on November 10 and 11 at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

Tickets will sell for N$150.00.

“Everyone must come, because it’s a play for every taste. There are jokes that a seven year old will get and that a sixty year old will get, and it’s for Namibia,” Abraham adds.