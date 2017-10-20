Star of the Week: Lionel Matthews

Lionel Matthews, managing director of Nedbank Namibia, is our Star of the Week after a division of the bank, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, recently signed a partnership agreement with Ongos Valley Development for the servicing and construction of an envisioned 3,665 low and middle-income residential housing units for a total cost of N$3.7 billion. The agreement between the two entities means that Nedbank is the exclusive mandated investment bank and lead arranger to Ongos Valley Development (Pty) Limited. Matthews was selected because the development project will significantly contribute to alleviation of the critical housing shortage in Windhoek through the large-scale, cost-effective development, driven by private initiative and supported by the government.