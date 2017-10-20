Omarion comes to Namibia!

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-American R&B singer Omarion – one of the youngest veterans in the music industry ­– is coming to perform live in Windhoek next Friday at the Independence Stadium.

Omarion confirmed this on his Facebook fan page on Monday night. He said he was so excited about the prospect of performing in the country, and could not wait to see the Namibian people.

He also appears in a video where he calls on all his fans to see him perform live in the Land of the Brave, which went viral on social media.

Sara Uugwanaga, who describes herself as one of the biggest fans of Omarion, grew up listening to his songs.

She says she cannot hide her excitement about the concert, saying it provides a great opportunity for her to finally meet her favourite singer.

Organisers chose Omarion because he is among the most desirable US artists right now.

To top it up, local songstresses Marathan and Freeda will perform alongside Omarion.

The concert will also see Tate Buti making his comeback on the big stage, performing songs from his latest album, ‘Onete’. Young T, Swart Baster and TKB will also be on the playlist.

Omarion has enriched the music landscape as a chart topping, multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominated singer, producer and actor, for over two decades.

Since releasing his 2014 critically acclaimed ‘Sex Playlist’ album, and the 2015 record-breaking, triple-platinum follow-up ‘Post to Be’ featuring Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko, the musical icon has been experiencing life-changing revelations.

Omarion is best known as being the lead singer of the American R&B boy band B2K, which achieved success with singles like ‘Bump, Bump, Bump’, ‘Uh Huh’ and ‘Girlfriend’ that all reached the Billboard Hot 100.

After the group disbanded, Omarion released his debut solo album, ‘0’ in 2005, which debuted in the top of the Billboard 200, and received a Grammy award nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 48th Grammy Awards.

He released his second solo album ‘21’ in 2006. It contained his second highest-charting single to date ‘Ice Box’, which reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. His third solo album ‘Ollusion’ was released in 2010, with the lead single ‘I Get It In’.

This time around, Omarion will share his love with locals. The tickets for the concert are N$250, N$450 for Golden Circle and N$1,000 for VIP tickets.