Night promises romance, love

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Romance and affection will fill the night at Mojoe’s Restaurant and Lounge next Saturday when it hosts Speed Dating.

The event will introduce single men and women to an exclusive way to meet possible romantic matches.

Organisers have billed it as an event that will attract people of different ages and looks to come together in the hope of finding friendships and love.

“We are here to help all single men and women to give them an opportunity to meet different potential partners, whom they would not meet in their everyday lives,” the person behind the event, Franni Mushabati, says.

She adds that in term of preparations everything is right on track as they have been preparing for the romantic event for the past two years.

“We also aim to help single people with busy lives, who find it hard to meet people and enlarge their social circles and thereby give them the chance of finding love and settling down.”

They invite all women and men, but their focus is more on men, as they tend to be shyer than women are.

“When we talk to many men about their single status, they always say that ‘these days there are no women to marry or to take seriously’, so we want to give them a fair chance to meet the right people.”

Mushabati adds that they will have many exciting things will on offer, and each table will have a bottle of wine and light snacks.

“It will be more like people who are on a date. But this one will be mini date.” Apart from that, there will also be soft music playing in the background and they will give all participants intervals to socialise.

“We are actually looking forward to seeing happy people who have found love. We know it will not be easy; there will be challenges but we are ready for them.” Tickets will sell for N$250 and the event starts at half past seven (19h30).