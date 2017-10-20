Katiti wins IPM awards as CEO of the Year

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Augustinus Katiti, the CEO of the Namibia Institute of Pathology, has received the 2017 Institute of People Management CEO of the Year award. The glamorous award ceremony took place at Hilton Hotel, ending the seventh Annual IPM Conference with its Excellence Gala dinner awards.

The IPM CEO/MD of the Year recognises CEOs or MDs for their contribution to Human Resources (HR).

For HR to be successful in any organisation, senior management buy-in is critical and HR champions are those who have gone the extra mile and who drive successful HR strategy from the top. The award is therefore bestowed to the CEO/MD, who acted as an ambassador to promote strategic people management in the executive community at their institutions.

In his acceptance speech, Katiti thanked IPM Namibia for the recognition and attributed his success to all the employees at NIP and, importantly, his wife.

In other awards, Lea Namholo from the Bank of Namibia walked away with the IPM HR Director of the Year, MTC with the IPM HR Centre of Excellence, CRAN with the Corporate Employing Most Students/Interns, and Rodney Guiseb from Engen with the IPM HR Partner of the Year award.

The two-day annual IPM Conference has been described as a resounding success by IPM president Tim Ekandjo. “I am grateful that we could gather over 150 HR experts to discuss pertinent HR matters that will benefit the country’s people development agenda” he said.

IPM was sponsored by MTC as platinum sponsor, with New Era Publications Corporation (NEPC) as print media sponsor and Renaissance Health and Prosperity as silver sponsor.