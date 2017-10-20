Industry Loop: Celebrity vs. !elebrity

I’ve lost count of the times I’ve pointed out why many Namibians do not see Namibian celebrities as celebrities.

It’s because Namibian celebrities do not see themselves as celebrities! What do I mean? What is my line of thought? Bear with me here. Like everything in life, everything has two sides, which is negative and positive. Being a celebrity is no different.

The positive in the Namibian context of being a celebrity is that you are well known, which has great financial long-term spin offs. However, the downside is that people will talk about you. People will troll you.

Especially in Namibia where people strangely celebrate downfalls, they will amplify your mistakes. That’s just how it is. Accept it.

Namibian celebrities need to understand that they are public figures. That means they belong to the people. You knew very well what it means to be in the business of being famous. If you didn’t, then shame on you for I always preach the gospel of research on this platform. Who goes around life wanting something without assessing the pros and cons of that something?

Namibian celebrities are so quick to tweet, post and talk about international celebrities, but they will catch feelings when Namibians return the favour.

You enjoy talking about the Bonangs, Kardashians and Cardi B’s but somehow don’t expect Namibians to talk about you? Stop being hypocrites. You can’t get angry at every negative comment, feedback or opinion on your brand and art. Embrace it. The fact that that person took five to ten minutes of their time to tweet, post and talk about your brand/art, is EXACTLY what being a celebrity means.

Going back and forth with the media is so lame. The media is SUPPOSED to talk about you. Be it trolling, hating or just general reporting. Then you ask why media these days shy away from covering your brand. It’s because your always b*%#hing. Ain’t nobody got time for that!

Oh and on the subject of hating… stop terming everything that is not in line with your idea of great as hating. Hitting out at “haters” is so lame. You think Namibian circles have haters? Fam, clearly you haven’t interacted with South African and international celebrities. You don’t know what’s hating fam.

The “hating” in Namibia is child’s play compared to Mzansi and the industries in other countries. You’re a celebrity. Accept it and embrace the whole thing!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

Song of the week: Black Karishma: Different Light

Flop of the week: Actually, ANYTHING and EVERYTHING by Axel Zeppy Amutse!

