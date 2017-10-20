Dedication is my definition: Mappz

Ochrain Sampaya

Windhoek-“Being the most wanted Emcee is an honour. It took hard work and dedication but most importantly, I did not listen to the naysayers and the people that did not believe in what I do,” says Mathew ‘Mappz’ Kapofi – a personality with an extraordinary résumé.

Mappz has walked the journey of being a radio producer, TV host, singer and songwriter, entrepreneur and now one of the most wanted and cherished emcees in the country.

Born in Oshakati where his humble beginnings took root as a young boy, Mappz started to organise and Emcee school events.

“I have always been an MC, it’s nothing new. I used to MC and organise shows in high school at Centaurus,” he says.

He started his career in the music industry with his duo, Qondja. They released their first debut song ‘54321’, which received significant attention in the country under LOWKEY Productions Inc. However, Mappz never felt the partnership worked that well because of constant tiffs between the two.

“We discussed working on a project together. I don’t want to give too much away but keep an eye on the NAMAs 2018,’’ Mappz says.

After the separation, Mappz decided to further his studies at the University of Namibia (Unam) where he met Buga Love who opened doors for him and helped him realise his talent.

“I did three years of Geo & Environmental studies at Unam. That’s when I started at Unam radio under Buga Love, who gave me some tips on how to research and present because he believed I had a great voice for radio.”

The three-time Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) emcee sees no obstacle up the ladder to fulfilling his dreams.

He believes the formula to success is not giving up.

“The secret is to focus on your health, surround yourself with likeminded individuals and hard working people, last but not least, do what you love,’’ he emphasises.

He aims at contributing to the entertainment industry. Mappz has his own record label ‘Walakasha’ where he has signed on a couple of R&B artists and rappers.

He is working on his second album, which he describes as something different from his 2015 release ‘Masterpiece’.

“I am recording my mix tape titled Metronome Mix tape (10 Tracks), and working on a mix tape titled Black Magic with a couple of Hip Hop artists.

“I am also working with a team for a new TV Show that will air in December or early 2018, while expanding my business’ in the farming and retail sectors and lastly we are organising the first ever Namibian Radio Expo that will take place in 2018.”

Mappz is determined to achieve more.

“I see myself as a media mogul and successfully businessman that will dabble in various businesses’ and a philanthropist that will always give back and uplift the Namibian community,” he says. Though not married yet, Mappz is not on a solo journey but juggles his career with life with his girlfriend and seven-month-old baby girl.