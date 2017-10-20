Beauty pageant promotes diversity

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-A new beauty pageant, Miss Republic of Namibia, is set to give young girls a great opportunity and platform to pursue their modelling careers locally and internationally.

The pageant, a brainchild of the Paulina Malulu Trust (PMT), will devote itself to enhancing Namibia’s rich, diverse cultures and heritages as well as empowering young women.

Executive director of the pageant, Paulina Malulu – a former Miss Namibia – says they have scheduled the inaugural finals of the pageant for early next year in Windhoek, with the deadline for entries the end of this month.

The organisers therefore encourage young women from all regions in Namibia between 18-27 years, with at least a Grade 12 qualification, to enter the highly anticipated competition before October 31.

The regional heats take place from November 1 to 30, in which they will select fourteen girls to compete for the grand final on February 3 in Windhoek.

Malulu says contestants will participate in a multicultural event that utilises its platform to promote Namibia’s rich cultural diversity and heritage intentionally.

“After the selection, the contestants will go on an indigenous treasure hunt to find, share knowledge and promote the rich and unique cultural attributes of traditional music, songs and dances of Namibia,” she says.

The grand finale competition will have the theme, “There is no rhythm without movement, no movement without sound”.

The main aim is a unique pageant ranking as one the most sought after and notable pageants in Africa by giving young women the opportunity to rise to the top and make their mark in the world through their talents.

“A national pageant of this magnitude deserves to attract the masses and your organisation has the leverage that will enable young women in Namibia the avenue to realise their true potential, engage in community work, inspire the Namibian nation and strive to make a real difference.”

Grand prizes packages include a brand new car, furnished apartment and N$100,000.00 in cash prizes. More information is available via email missrepublicofnamibia@gmail.com