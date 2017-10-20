African Stars vs Orlando Pirates tonight

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The long awaited action in the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) will this weekend return to the stadiums in various town, starting with an enticing clash between traditional rivals African Stars and Orlando Pirates in the capital tonight, before kicking off at Oshakati, Rundu, Tsumeb and Otjiwarongo.

Tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura, Namibia’s best supported football club, African Stars, will confront old foes Orlando Pirates in what is expected to be a thrilling 2017/18 season opener.

Although the long absence of league football is expected to partly hamper the players’ full firepower, tonight that concern will have to take the backseat, as any match between these two rival clubs has never failed to live up to expectations – be it a league game or friendly clash.

The match between Stars and Pirates will be the only league match today countrywide, but action returns tomorrow when league returnees Otjiwarongo-based outfit Life Fighters lock horns with Civics at Paresis Stadium at Otjiwarongo at 13h00.

There will also be top league action in Tsumeb tomorrow when another league returnee, Chief Santos, take on Gobabis-based club, Young African, at the town’s Oscar Norich Stadium at 15h00.

Not since the days of northern giants Oshakati City FC have local football fans been so eager to witness top class league action in the northern part of the country. Tomorrow, Oshakati outfit Young Chiefs are expected to confront Katutura giants Black Africa at Oshakati Independence Stadium at 15h00. Also tomorrow, there will be league action in Rundu when Rundu Chiefs take on coastal giants Eleven Arrows at the Rundu Sports Stadium at 15h00. Meanwhile, reigning league champions Tigers FC will tomorrow also be expected in action when they confront Citizens FC at Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital at 17h00.

On Sunday, Life Fighters will again face another massive task when they confront African Stars at Paresis Sports Stadium at 15h00, with the town’s die-hard supporters expected to flock to the stadium to rally to the support of their clubs.

Sunday’s clash is expected to ignite the fierce and historic rivalry between Stars and Life Fighters, which dates back to the mid- and late-60s. After a stifling period campaigning in the lower divisions, Fighters are finally back in topflight football and will be expected to make their presence felt.

Tickets to all matches are selling for N$30 and will be sold at the gates of all venues.